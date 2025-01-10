Left Menu

Punjab Rejects Return of Repealed Farm Laws in Draft Policy

The Punjab government has rejected the Centre's draft policy on agricultural marketing, fearing it reintroduces provisions of repealed farm laws. The state argues that agriculture is a state matter and is concerned about the draft's silence on minimum support price and emphasis on private markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-01-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 11:27 IST
Punjab Rejects Return of Repealed Farm Laws in Draft Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has officially dismissed the Centre's draft policy on agricultural marketing, labeling it a veiled attempt to revive the controversial farm laws repealed in 2021 after farmers' protests.

In its communication to S K Singh, deputy agriculture marketing advisor, the Punjab special secretary (agriculture) emphasized concerns over the draft policy's exclusion of minimum support prices for wheat and paddy, a vital issue for Punjab's farmers. The policy's promotion of private markets, potentially undermining the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) markets, was strongly opposed.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann echoed these concerns, cautioning against policies that threaten farmers' livelihoods. The draft policy has stirred apprehensions of reduced market fees and diminished roles for APMC markets, leaving farmers vulnerable to private market forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025