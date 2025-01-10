Punjab Rejects Return of Repealed Farm Laws in Draft Policy

The Punjab government has officially dismissed the Centre's draft policy on agricultural marketing, labeling it a veiled attempt to revive the controversial farm laws repealed in 2021 after farmers' protests.

In its communication to S K Singh, deputy agriculture marketing advisor, the Punjab special secretary (agriculture) emphasized concerns over the draft policy's exclusion of minimum support prices for wheat and paddy, a vital issue for Punjab's farmers. The policy's promotion of private markets, potentially undermining the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) markets, was strongly opposed.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann echoed these concerns, cautioning against policies that threaten farmers' livelihoods. The draft policy has stirred apprehensions of reduced market fees and diminished roles for APMC markets, leaving farmers vulnerable to private market forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)