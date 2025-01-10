UN Syria Commission Takes Key Steps Toward Justice and Reconciliation in Landmark Visit to Damascus

Commissioner Hanny Megally of the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria concluded a historic first visit to Syria, marking a turning point in fostering dialogue with the Syrian caretaker Government and advancing justice for victims of the country’s protracted conflict.

During the visit, Megally and his team, mandated by the UN Human Rights Council, met with key government officials, including representatives from the Ministries of Justice and Foreign Affairs. The discussions emphasized the importance of justice for victims, preservation of mass graves and evidence, and continued collaboration with the Commission.

The visit marked a significant departure from the former government’s policy, which had denied the Commission access since its inception. “We commend the new authorities for their willingness to engage and for the steps taken to safeguard mass graves and evidence in detention centers,” said Megally. “We encourage further collaboration with Syrian civil society organizations and international actors to bolster these efforts.”

Groundbreaking Observations

The team visited detention centers and mass grave sites, long central to the Commission’s investigations since the conflict began in 2011. In these facilities, Commissioner Megally reflected on the gravity of past abuses: “Standing in tiny, windowless cells marked by unimaginable suffering was a stark reminder of the harrowing accounts documented over nearly 14 years. These abuses must never be repeated, and those responsible must be held accountable.”

The team also observed signs of change, noting improvements in the treatment of evidence and broader efforts to uphold human rights.

Civil Society and Humanitarian Insights

Megally met with Syrian civil society groups, humanitarian organizations, and returning exiles. These discussions revealed a renewed sense of hope among Syrians eager to contribute to a future built on respect for human rights.

Civil Society Engagement : Barriers to registering organizations have eased, signaling a potential expansion of Syria’s civic space.

: Barriers to registering organizations have eased, signaling a potential expansion of Syria’s civic space. Urgent Humanitarian Needs: Organizations highlighted the critical need for international support to aid reconstruction and ensure a successful transition.

Megally called for lifting certain sectoral sanctions to facilitate humanitarian efforts and rebuilding. “Sanctions must not hinder Syrians’ access to food, healthcare, and infrastructure, which are crucial for recovery,” he emphasized.

A New Era of Optimism

For the first time in decades, Syrians are expressing a palpable sense of freedom and relief. Megally noted that people shared their aspirations for a Syria grounded in justice, dignity, and human rights. “There is a clear sense of renewal,” Megally said. “As someone who investigated massacres in Syria in the 1980s, I deeply understand the long wait for this moment. Though challenges lie ahead, the resilience and optimism of Syrians inspire hope for a brighter future.”

Looking Ahead

The UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria pledged to maintain its focus on justice and reconciliation, supporting Syrian efforts to rebuild their country while holding those responsible for past atrocities accountable. The Commission emphasized the need for sustained international cooperation to ensure that Syria’s transition is both inclusive and rights-based.

The visit has been widely regarded as a critical step toward fostering accountability, healing, and a unified vision for Syria’s future.