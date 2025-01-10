UN Mission Condemns Wave of Arrests in Venezuela as Attack on Human Rights

The United Nations Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has condemned the recent wave of arrests targeting prominent human rights defenders, political leaders, and their relatives. These actions, described as a blatant attack on the rights and freedoms of the Venezuelan people, come as opposition-led demonstrations and the presidential inauguration on January 10 heighten political tensions.

In the past 48 hours, the Mission documented 16 arrests or apprehensions across various states in Venezuela. The individuals detained include high-profile activists, opposition leaders, and family members of political figures. The arrests are widely seen as an effort to suppress dissent and intimidate opposition voices ahead of anticipated demonstrations.

“These detentions instill widespread fear among the population, stifling free expression and legitimate human rights advocacy,” said Marta Valiñas, Chair of the UN Mission.

Call for Accountability

The Mission emphasized that these actions could result in individual criminal responsibility under international law for those involved in carrying out, ordering, or authorizing the arrests.

“We urge Venezuelan authorities to immediately disclose the whereabouts of those detained, ensure their protection under the law, and release all arbitrarily detained individuals unconditionally,” Valiñas stated.

Wider Context

The crackdown occurs amid growing unrest in Venezuela, where political tensions have escalated in the lead-up to the presidential inauguration. The opposition has been organizing protests over allegations of electoral manipulation and government corruption, drawing international scrutiny.

Human rights organizations have noted that these arrests are part of a broader pattern of government repression, including harassment of journalists, NGO workers, and political dissidents. Since 2019, UN investigations have reported systematic human rights violations in Venezuela, including arbitrary detention, torture, and extrajudicial killings.

International Reactions

Global human rights groups and foreign governments have condemned the Venezuelan government’s actions, calling for immediate measures to protect the detained individuals and hold those responsible for abuses accountable. Some nations have urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to expedite investigations into alleged crimes against humanity in Venezuela.

Broader Implications

These arrests not only deepen the political crisis but also raise questions about the potential for meaningful dialogue and reconciliation between the government and opposition. The UN Mission underscored the importance of ensuring fundamental freedoms, including the right to protest, as a cornerstone of democratic society.

The Mission vowed to continue monitoring the situation and documenting violations, reiterating its commitment to advocating for justice and accountability in Venezuela.