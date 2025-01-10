Left Menu

UK Gears Up for Syndicated Gilt Sale

The UK's government debt office announced plans for a syndicated sale of its 4.375% 2040 gilt, appointing Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, and RBC CM as joint bookrunners. The sale is set to take place in the week starting January 20.

The UK's government debt office has announced the appointment of banks to manage the upcoming syndicated sale of its 4.375% 2040 gilt. The sale is planned for the week beginning January 20.

The joint bookrunners selected for this significant financial event include Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, and RBC CM.

This initiative marks a strategic move in Britain's economic efforts, showcasing the trust placed in leading global financial institutions to handle this complex transaction.

