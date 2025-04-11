JPMorgan's Profit Surge Amid Trade War Uncertainties

JPMorgan reported a 9% increase in net income, reaching USD 14.6 billion in the first quarter, surpassing Wall Street's profit and revenue predictions. Despite the impressive figures, CEO Jamie Dimon warns of economic uncertainties due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and trade wars, particularly involving President Donald Trump.

Dimon attributed the bank's robust performance to its successful markets division, which played a significant role in driving earnings per share to USD 5.07, up from last year's USD 4.44, and exceeding Wall Street's forecast of USD 4.63. JPMorgan's total revenue reached USD 46 billion, outpacing the expected USD 44 billion.

The turbulent trade landscape, notably with increased tariffs on China and other trading partners, has disrupted financial markets, creating substantial uncertainty about global economic prospects. Such volatility poses challenges for banks like JPMorgan, which rely on economic stability for growth. Nonetheless, JPMorgan shares surged by 3.1% in premarket trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)