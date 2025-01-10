Left Menu

MP Sanjay Singh Agrees to Temporary Silence in Goa Defamation Case

Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh assured a Goa court that he would refrain from defaming Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's wife, Sulakshana Sawant, until the next hearing. The assurance comes as Sulakshana pursues a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Singh over alleged cash-for-jobs scam allegations.

Updated: 10-01-2025 17:41 IST
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has assured a court in Goa of his temporary silence regarding allegations against Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's wife, Sulakshana Sawant.

Sulakshana, a BJP leader, has filed a defamation case against Singh demanding Rs 100 crore in damages for his alleged statements linking her to a cash-for-jobs scam. The case, currently before the Bicholim civil court, saw Singh's commitment not to make any further statements until the next hearing.

The court, which has been asked to issue an injunction against Singh, will reconvene on January 24. Sulakshana's legal representatives include advocate Pralhad Paranjape and senior advocate S V Manohar.

