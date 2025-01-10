MP Sanjay Singh Agrees to Temporary Silence in Goa Defamation Case
Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh assured a Goa court that he would refrain from defaming Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's wife, Sulakshana Sawant, until the next hearing. The assurance comes as Sulakshana pursues a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Singh over alleged cash-for-jobs scam allegations.
- Country:
- India
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has assured a court in Goa of his temporary silence regarding allegations against Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's wife, Sulakshana Sawant.
Sulakshana, a BJP leader, has filed a defamation case against Singh demanding Rs 100 crore in damages for his alleged statements linking her to a cash-for-jobs scam. The case, currently before the Bicholim civil court, saw Singh's commitment not to make any further statements until the next hearing.
The court, which has been asked to issue an injunction against Singh, will reconvene on January 24. Sulakshana's legal representatives include advocate Pralhad Paranjape and senior advocate S V Manohar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Congress that fought for independence and the one ruling Karnataka are different": BJP's Basavaraj Bommai
Complaint filed against BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh for distributing cash to influence voters
"Atishi is not listening to Arvind Kejriwal": BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh
Election Tensions Rise: Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter Manipulation
Tollywood Turmoil: BJP Alleges Congress Agenda in Telangana