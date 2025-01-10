Left Menu

Governor Bhalla's Border Visit: Unifying Communities Amid Challenges

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla visited the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh to assess the situation. He inspected the Integrated Check Post, ongoing border fencing, and met with community leaders to address concerns about suspended cross-border trade activities due to the pandemic. Bhalla also encouraged local workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:52 IST
Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla of Manipur made a significant visit to Moreh, situated at the India-Myanmar border, on Friday. His visit was aimed at taking stock of the current situation in this crucial region.

During his visit, Bhalla received a comprehensive presentation from officials at the Integrated Check Post (ICP), which was overseen by the Land Ports Authority of India. He also assessed the progress of fencing work along the Indo-Myanmar border in Govajang Village, as briefed by the commanding officer of the 25 Border Roads Task Force.

The former Union home secretary engaged with leaders of various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Moreh to hear their grievances, particularly the hardships faced due to suspended cross-border business since the pandemic. Community leaders from the Border Trade Chamber of Commerce, Tamil Sangam, Manipur Muslim Council, and Gurkha Samaj shared their concerns. Bhalla's visit also included distributing gifts as encouragement to Border Roads Organisation personnel and local workers.

