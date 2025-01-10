Ganief Hendricks Highlights Success of Stakeholder Engagement on Food Security and Sustainable Livelihoods

The Deputy Minister of Social Development, Ganief Hendricks, expressed his satisfaction with the successful outcome of the inaugural stakeholder engagement on sustainable livelihoods, food security, and nutrition held on Thursday in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. The event served as a platform to unite key stakeholders from across government, business, and civil society in a collaborative effort to address pressing issues related to food security and poverty eradication in South Africa.

The engagement, attended by local councillors, representatives from the national department, business leaders, and members of the public, marked a significant milestone in advancing the country’s goals of eliminating food insecurity and poverty. Deputy Minister Hendricks emphasized the importance of collaboration between all sectors to ensure that South Africa's food security goals and poverty alleviation initiatives are met effectively and sustainably.

Promoting Collaborative Efforts for Food Security

In his address, Deputy Minister Hendricks highlighted the critical importance of food security, stressing that the ultimate goal is to ensure that no child ever goes to bed hungry. He called for collective efforts from all stakeholders to not only alleviate poverty but to completely eradicate food poverty across the country.

“We must go beyond short-term relief and work together to create sustainable solutions,” said Hendricks. “Community-based initiatives and collaborative efforts are crucial in achieving long-term success in eradicating food insecurity.”

A Shared Vision for a Sustainable Future

The engagement underscored the importance of collective action in tackling South Africa's food security challenges. Officials from both the national and provincial departments who attended the event committed to the Deputy Minister's vision, reinforcing their collective resolve to fight food insecurity and poverty, while promoting sustainable livelihoods across the nation. The event provided an opportunity for dialogue and information-sharing between government, business, and community representatives on strategies to address food insecurity and support economic empowerment.

Farming Blueprint as a Model for Replication

The event concluded with a visit to Hardingdale, Msunduzi, where participants conducted an in-loco inspection of a farming blueprint that showcases a successful model for food security, poverty eradication, and sustainable livelihoods. The model, which has proven to be effective in addressing local challenges, is being presented as a replicable framework for other communities in South Africa.

The blueprint incorporates sustainable agricultural practices, nutrition education, and community empowerment, with a focus on creating long-term solutions to local food security challenges. By promoting such initiatives, stakeholders hope to empower communities to adopt self-sustaining practices and contribute to the wider goal of national food security.

Looking Ahead

This engagement serves as a promising step forward in building stronger partnerships between government, businesses, and local communities in achieving South Africa's food security and poverty alleviation goals. As the government continues to work towards sustainable livelihoods and nutritional health, it is clear that the path to success lies in effective collaboration and shared responsibility.