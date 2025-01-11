Left Menu

Ex-Green Beret Jordan Goudreau Faces Charges Amid Claims of CIA, FBI Sabotage in Venezuela Plot

Jordan Goudreau, a former Green Beret, claims the CIA and FBI sabotaged his 2020 mission to overthrow Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Goudreau, facing weapons smuggling charges, alleges he had high-level support for 'Operation Gideon', while US officials deny involvement. The raid led to arrests and was widely ridiculed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:21 IST
Ex-Green Beret Jordan Goudreau Faces Charges Amid Claims of CIA, FBI Sabotage in Venezuela Plot
plot
  • Country:
  • United States

A former Green Beret, Jordan Goudreau, has accused the CIA and FBI of undermining his 2020 mission to overthrow Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Goudreau, who is facing federal weapons smuggling charges, contends he had authorization from senior executive branch figures for the ill-fated operation known as 'Operation Gideon.'

Goudreau's claims emerged in court documents and a social media appearance critical of a "skittish" U.S. government. Lawyers representing Goudreau maintain he received support from the Trump administration for the operation that resulted in fatalities and the imprisonment of his two U.S. colleagues in Venezuela.

The accusations surface as Goudreau prepares for an impending trial, with prosecutors alleging his involvement in smuggling arms for the operation. Despite Trump's administration denying any role, Goudreau remains hopeful for vindication with Trump's potential return to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025