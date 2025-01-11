Ex-Green Beret Jordan Goudreau Faces Charges Amid Claims of CIA, FBI Sabotage in Venezuela Plot

A former Green Beret, Jordan Goudreau, has accused the CIA and FBI of undermining his 2020 mission to overthrow Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Goudreau, who is facing federal weapons smuggling charges, contends he had authorization from senior executive branch figures for the ill-fated operation known as 'Operation Gideon.'

Goudreau's claims emerged in court documents and a social media appearance critical of a "skittish" U.S. government. Lawyers representing Goudreau maintain he received support from the Trump administration for the operation that resulted in fatalities and the imprisonment of his two U.S. colleagues in Venezuela.

The accusations surface as Goudreau prepares for an impending trial, with prosecutors alleging his involvement in smuggling arms for the operation. Despite Trump's administration denying any role, Goudreau remains hopeful for vindication with Trump's potential return to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)