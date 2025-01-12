Justice Department Battles for Release of Special Counsel Report
The Justice Department is urging a federal appeals court to overturn a judge's order blocking the release of a special counsel report on Trump. The report, which examines Trump's efforts to reverse the 2020 election and hoarding of classified documents, has sparked legal disputes and resignations.
- Country:
- United States
The Justice Department has launched an urgent appeal to a federal court seeking a reversal of a judge's order that obstructed the release of a special counsel report concerning President-elect Donald Trump.
The appeal emphasizes the Justice Department's swift action amidst a legal tug-of-war over whether the report, led by Jack Smith, can be exposed before Trump's administration begins. Critical voices express that a delay might empower Trump's appointed legal team to suppress the findings.
This appeal follows Jack Smith's resignation from the department after submitting his extensive report addressing Trump's efforts to contest his 2020 election loss and hoarding of sensitive documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Sanctions Hit Iran and Russia Over Election Interference
US Cracks Down on Iran and Russia for Election Interference
U.S. News Round-Up: Election Interference, Power Market Disputes, and More
Justice Department says it will release special counsel's findings on Trump's Jan 6 probe but withhold rest of report, reports AP.
Justice Department Holds Back on Releasing Special Counsel's Report