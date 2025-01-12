Jack Smith's Departure: Justice Department at Crossroads Over Trump Report

In a significant turn of events, Special Counsel Jack Smith has resigned from the Justice Department following the submission of his investigation on President-elect Donald Trump. This move comes as legal disputes emerge about how much of the report should be unveiled in the near future.

The Justice Department confirmed Smith's resignation through a court filing on Saturday. He left his position just ten days before Trump's inauguration. A two-volume report had been compiled regarding Trump's alleged 2020 election interference and classified document hoarding, sparking heated debate over its potential public release.

The Justice Department seeks to uphold a custom of releasing special counsel reports. However, rulings by Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon have delayed its publication, particularly affecting co-defendants involved in related cases. Legal teams argue over Cannon's injunction, casting a shadow over the final outcome as appeals persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)