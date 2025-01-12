Left Menu

Passport Seva Kendras: Transforming Access Across India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announces the opening of a Passport Seva Kendra in each of India's 543 parliamentary constituencies to enhance service accessibility. The initiative, aligned with Prime Minister Modi's vision, aims to facilitate passport services widely across the country and is supported by technological advancements.

Union Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has unveiled plans to establish a Passport Seva Kendra in each of the 543 parliamentary constituencies across India.

This announcement was made during the inauguration of a new Passport Seva Kendra in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, a constituency represented by Scindia.

According to Scindia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative aims to expand passport services nationwide, with the Department of Posts and the Ministry of External Affairs committed to this goal. Six new passport centers will be launched in Madhya Pradesh this year, adding to the already established 6,000 post offices nationwide. Scindia highlighted the importance of reviving traditional letter writing alongside several technological advancements in postal services.

