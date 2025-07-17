Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Bihar Visit: Development Projects and Political Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar to launch development projects worth Rs 7,000 crore and address a public rally in East Champaran. The projects include significant investments in railways and roads. Opposition voices have criticized Modi's promises and highlighted issues of governance and rising crime.

  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar on Friday, addressing a public rally and launching major development projects totaling over Rs 7,000 crore in East Champaran district.

Tight security is in place at Motihari's Gandhi Maidan, where Modi will be joined by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Union ministers.

Opposition figures, including Tejashwi Yadav and Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak, criticized Modi's promises and governance, referencing issues like crime rates and unfulfilled commitments from past visits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

