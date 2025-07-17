Prime Minister Modi's Bihar Visit: Development Projects and Political Tensions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar to launch development projects worth Rs 7,000 crore and address a public rally in East Champaran. The projects include significant investments in railways and roads. Opposition voices have criticized Modi's promises and highlighted issues of governance and rising crime.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar on Friday, addressing a public rally and launching major development projects totaling over Rs 7,000 crore in East Champaran district.
Tight security is in place at Motihari's Gandhi Maidan, where Modi will be joined by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Union ministers.
Opposition figures, including Tejashwi Yadav and Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak, criticized Modi's promises and governance, referencing issues like crime rates and unfulfilled commitments from past visits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Security tightened along Jammu-Srinagar Highway as Amarnath Yatra begins
Delhi High Court grants bail to Neelam Azad, Mahesh Kumawat in December 2023 Parliament security breach case.
Parliament security breach: Delhi HC grants bail to accused Neelam Azad, Mahesh Kumawat
Trump keeps saying the GOP mega bill will eliminate taxes on Social Security. It does not
Quad expands maritime law enforcement cooperation to boost regional security