Prime Minister Modi Faces Pressure to Clarify Trump's 'Ceasefire' Claim in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is under increased scrutiny to address claims made by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Trump's assertion of averting a potential 'nuclear war' between the two nations through trade mediation has stirred political circles in India.

The Congress party insists that Modi must provide a clear explanation during the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament. Trump's claim, reiterated multiple times since May 10, suggests his intervention resolved the conflict. However, Indian officials argue that the cessation of hostilities resulted from direct negotiations between the military leaders of India and Pakistan.

During a phone call last month, Prime Minister Modi reiterated to President Trump that India would never accept external mediation, emphasizing that the talks were initiated at Islamabad's request. This discussion follows Operation Sindoor, India's retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, which led to an agreement on May 10 to halt hostilities.

