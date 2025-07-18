Prime Minister Modi's Rally Calls for 'Developed Bihar' Amid Criticism of RJD-Congress
In a passionate rally speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes RJD-Congress politics while emphasizing the importance of a developed Bihar for eastern India's growth. Promising new opportunities for youth, he advocates for NDA leadership, citing recent investments as contributors to progress in the state.
- Country:
- India
In a powerful speech in Motihari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique of the RJD's actions, accusing them of exploiting the promise of jobs to seize land from the poor, referencing the controversial land-for-jobs scam.
Hundreds gathered to hear his rallying call for a 'Viksit Bihar', a developed Bihar seen as crucial for the growth of eastern India, with enthusiastic chants of 'Banayenge naya Bihar, phir ek baar NDA sarkar'.
Modi also announced a significant investment to create employment opportunities nationwide, emphasizing the NDA's commitment to rectify the neglected development gaps left by previous RJD-Congress governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
