Tragic Incident of Assault in Telangana Unearthed by CCTV

A mentally challenged woman in her 30s was allegedly raped by three men in Telangana's Medak district. The incident was uncovered through CCTV footage while investigating a theft case. The victim, identified from Nizamabad, was found in distress and has been taken to a support center as investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-01-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 16:49 IST
CCTV footage related to a theft case has revealed a shocking case of alleged sexual assault in Telangana's Medak district. A mentally challenged woman, suspected to be in her 30s, was reportedly abducted and raped by three men on the night of January 8.

The footage showed the men forcefully taking the woman from the roadside in Chegunta mandal, leading investigators to prioritize identifying and apprehending the suspects. Under questioning, the suspects confessed to the alleged crime, police stated.

Identified as a resident of Nizamabad, the victim had been wandering the area for days. Police have relocated her to the 'Bharosa' support center and informed her parents. An FIR was filed, and the investigation is ongoing, a police official confirmed.

