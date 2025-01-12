Tragic Incident of Assault in Telangana Unearthed by CCTV

CCTV footage related to a theft case has revealed a shocking case of alleged sexual assault in Telangana's Medak district. A mentally challenged woman, suspected to be in her 30s, was reportedly abducted and raped by three men on the night of January 8.

The footage showed the men forcefully taking the woman from the roadside in Chegunta mandal, leading investigators to prioritize identifying and apprehending the suspects. Under questioning, the suspects confessed to the alleged crime, police stated.

Identified as a resident of Nizamabad, the victim had been wandering the area for days. Police have relocated her to the 'Bharosa' support center and informed her parents. An FIR was filed, and the investigation is ongoing, a police official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)