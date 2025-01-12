Left Menu

Supreme Court to Review West Bengal Teacher Appointment Verdict

The Supreme Court is set to review multiple pleas contesting a Calcutta High Court decision that annulled the appointments of over 25,000 teachers and staff in West Bengal. Previously, the court had stayed the high court's order but allowed a CBI investigation to proceed, underscoring the ongoing legal complexities.

Updated: 12-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 17:26 IST
The Supreme Court will address numerous appeals against a Calcutta High Court ruling that invalidated the appointments of 25,753 educators and staff in government schools across West Bengal. This significant hearing, listed for January 15, highlights the ongoing legal challenges within the state's educational framework.

Led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, the bench will review petitions, including one from the state government. The case draws attention due to the Supreme Court's prior intervention, where it temporarily stayed the high court's directive while maintaining the CBI's role in investigating the alleged illegal appointments.

Furthermore, the apex court previously ruled that those whose appointments were cancelled may have to refund salaries if it concludes their recruitment was unlawful. This complex situation follows the state's creation of supernumerary posts to accommodate candidates waiting for their appointments amidst widespread scrutiny and debate.

