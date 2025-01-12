Retired IAS Officer and Bus Conductor Face-Off: A Clash Over Extra Fare

A retired IAS officer found himself embroiled in an altercation with a bus conductor in Jaipur, as alleged by police reports. The confrontation reportedly began over a disputed Rs 10 extra fare after a mistaken bus stop drop, causing tensions to escalate.

The incident unfolded when 75-year-old R L Meena intended to disembark at Kanota bus stand but was mistakenly taken to Nayla, reported SHO Kanota Uday Singh. In the ensuing argument, tempers flared as the officer slapped the conductor, who then allegedly retaliated.

The matter caught public attention through a widely circulated social media video, prompting administrative action. Meena lodged an FIR against the conductor, Ghanshyam Sharma, who has since been suspended by Jaipur City Transport Services Limited for misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)