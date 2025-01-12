Left Menu

School Principal on the Run: Alleged Rape Sparks Police Search in Gujarat

Police in Bharuch, Gujarat, are searching for a school principal, Kamlesh Raval, accused of raping a former student at an alumni meet. The victim revealed past assaults, unreported due to threats. An FIR was lodged, and the Anti Human Trafficking Unit is investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bharuch | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:44 IST
School Principal on the Run: Alleged Rape Sparks Police Search in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Bharuch, Gujarat, have launched an intensive search operation for a school principal following serious allegations of rape. The accused principal, Kamlesh Raval, is charged with assaulting a former student during an alumni event, according to police statements released on Sunday.

The victim, who reported the incident, disclosed that Raval had previously assaulted her when she was in class 10 during the 2021-22 academic year. The complainant refrained from reporting the incident earlier due to threats made by Raval, as confirmed by police inspector VS Vanzara.

Raval now faces multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Authorities, including the district Anti Human Trafficking Unit, are actively seeking Raval as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025