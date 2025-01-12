School Principal on the Run: Alleged Rape Sparks Police Search in Gujarat

Authorities in Bharuch, Gujarat, have launched an intensive search operation for a school principal following serious allegations of rape. The accused principal, Kamlesh Raval, is charged with assaulting a former student during an alumni event, according to police statements released on Sunday.

The victim, who reported the incident, disclosed that Raval had previously assaulted her when she was in class 10 during the 2021-22 academic year. The complainant refrained from reporting the incident earlier due to threats made by Raval, as confirmed by police inspector VS Vanzara.

Raval now faces multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Authorities, including the district Anti Human Trafficking Unit, are actively seeking Raval as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)