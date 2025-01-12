A Vision for Prosperity: P4 Model for Andhra Pradesh's Future

In a call for collective prosperity, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged the top 10% of the wealthy to support the bottom 20% in society under a newly proposed Public Private People Partnership (P4) model.

Coinciding with the Sankranti festival, Naidu expressed that true societal celebrations happen when all individuals experience development and prosperity.

The 'SwarnaAndhra@2047' vision laid out by Naidu includes ten principles aimed at creating a developed state with zero poverty as its core goal, and the Chief Minister emphasized education and skill development as pathways to sustain livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)