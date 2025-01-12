A Vision for Prosperity: P4 Model for Andhra Pradesh's Future
Andhra Pradesh's CM N Chandrababu Naidu urges affluent citizens to aid the impoverished 20% through the Public Private People Partnership (P4) model to bridge economic disparities and achieve zero poverty by 2047. His plea coincides with Sankranti, envisioning sustainable development and improved living standards.
In a call for collective prosperity, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged the top 10% of the wealthy to support the bottom 20% in society under a newly proposed Public Private People Partnership (P4) model.
Coinciding with the Sankranti festival, Naidu expressed that true societal celebrations happen when all individuals experience development and prosperity.
The 'SwarnaAndhra@2047' vision laid out by Naidu includes ten principles aimed at creating a developed state with zero poverty as its core goal, and the Chief Minister emphasized education and skill development as pathways to sustain livelihoods.
