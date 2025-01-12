Left Menu

Naxalites Strike Again: IED Blast Injures Two Policemen in Chhattisgarh

Two policemen were injured in a Naxalite-plotted IED explosion during a security operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The incident occurred in Jaigur village's forest as district reserve and police personnel were patrolling. Both constables are currently stable, and search operations are in progress.

Updated: 12-01-2025 21:00 IST
Two policemen sustained injuries on Sunday following an IED explosion orchestrated by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to officials.

The improvised explosive device detonated at 5 p.m. in the forested area of Jaigur village near Jangla, during a security operation involving District Reserve Guard personnel and Kutru police station members.

Constables Gajendra Saha and Ramsu Majji, attached to the Kutru police station, were injured in the blast and have been taken to the district hospital, where they are reported to be stable. Security forces have launched search operations to apprehend those responsible for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

