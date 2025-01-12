Naxalites Strike Again: IED Blast Injures Two Policemen in Chhattisgarh
Two policemen were injured in a Naxalite-plotted IED explosion during a security operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The incident occurred in Jaigur village's forest as district reserve and police personnel were patrolling. Both constables are currently stable, and search operations are in progress.
- Country:
- India
Two policemen sustained injuries on Sunday following an IED explosion orchestrated by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to officials.
The improvised explosive device detonated at 5 p.m. in the forested area of Jaigur village near Jangla, during a security operation involving District Reserve Guard personnel and Kutru police station members.
Constables Gajendra Saha and Ramsu Majji, attached to the Kutru police station, were injured in the blast and have been taken to the district hospital, where they are reported to be stable. Security forces have launched search operations to apprehend those responsible for the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC gives Punjab time till Dec 31 to persuade farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, on indefinite hunger strike, for shifting him to hospital.
Punjab expresses helplessness to SC for not being able to shift Dallewal to hospital, says facing resistance from protesting farmers.
SC asks Punjab govt to seek logistical assistance from Centre in shifting Dallewal to hospital, if ground situation warrants.
Supreme Court Intervenes: Punjab's Dallewal Hospital Shift Dilemma
Supreme Court Intervenes in Farmer Leader's Hospitalization Standoff