Man Arrested for Deceptive Promises and Defamation

A man from Thane district in Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly deceiving a 25-year-old bar singer into having sexual relations under the pretense of marriage and subsequently defaming her, authorities have revealed.

The 25-year-old suspect reportedly became friends with the singer before taking her to a lodge in the Bhiwandi area, where they consumed alcohol on November 11 last year. As the woman became drowsy, he allegedly had sexual intercourse with her and took objectionable photos after assuring her of marriage.

The suspect reportedly shared these images with her acquaintances, leading the woman to file a police complaint. The man was arrested on Saturday and charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections dealing with deceitful sexual relations, voyeurism, defamation, and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, according to the Narpoli police.

(With inputs from agencies.)