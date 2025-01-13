Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Stand Against Violence in Jammu and Kashmir

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized that violence will not hinder democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, urging for the restoration of statehood. He paid tribute to those lost in a terror attack on tunnel construction workers, highlighting their sacrifice for the region's development.

Updated: 13-01-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:00 IST
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asserted that perpetrators of violence will face inevitable defeat in Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring they cannot disrupt democracy in the region.

During an address following the inauguration of the 6.5 km Z-Morh tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Abdullah called for the restoration of statehood.

He honored the memory of seven individuals, including a local doctor, who lost their lives in a terror attack on tunnel construction workers last year, acknowledging their dedication to the nation and the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

