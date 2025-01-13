Omar Abdullah's Stand Against Violence in Jammu and Kashmir

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asserted that perpetrators of violence will face inevitable defeat in Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring they cannot disrupt democracy in the region.

During an address following the inauguration of the 6.5 km Z-Morh tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Abdullah called for the restoration of statehood.

He honored the memory of seven individuals, including a local doctor, who lost their lives in a terror attack on tunnel construction workers last year, acknowledging their dedication to the nation and the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)