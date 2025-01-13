Illegal Entry Unveiled: Bangladeshis Arrested in West Bengal

In a significant development, five Bangladeshis were apprehended on Monday in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. They stand accused of illegal entry into India and securing employment at a local cloth mill under false pretenses.

The individuals, who rented accommodation in Sonarpur, reportedly forged documents to disguise their identities and evade detection, according to a senior police official.

Officers from Sonarpur police station, acting on a tip-off, monitored the group, which had minimal interaction with neighbors, leading to their eventual arrest. The suspects will be presented in court as authorities probe deeper into their activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)