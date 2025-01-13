Left Menu

Illegal Entry Unveiled: Bangladeshis Arrested in West Bengal

Five Bangladeshis were arrested in West Bengal for allegedly entering India illegally and using fake documents to secure jobs at a cloth mill. They stayed together in a rented house in Sonarpur, concealing their identities. Authorities are investigating further following a tip-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, five Bangladeshis were apprehended on Monday in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. They stand accused of illegal entry into India and securing employment at a local cloth mill under false pretenses.

The individuals, who rented accommodation in Sonarpur, reportedly forged documents to disguise their identities and evade detection, according to a senior police official.

Officers from Sonarpur police station, acting on a tip-off, monitored the group, which had minimal interaction with neighbors, leading to their eventual arrest. The suspects will be presented in court as authorities probe deeper into their activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

