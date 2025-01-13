18 Years Behind Bars: The 7/11 Mumbai Train Blasts Case Revisited

The Bombay High Court is currently revisiting the contentious legal proceedings of the July 11, 2006, Mumbai train blasts case, where senior counsel has accused investigating agencies of communal bias.

The senior counsel, representing two of the accused, has urged the court to acquit the convicts, claiming they have been wrongly imprisoned for 18 years.

Amidst ongoing hearings, defense arguments include allegations of coerced confessions and flawed investigations, which have allegedly resulted in wrongful convictions, highlighting broader systemic issues in terror-related cases.

