18 Years Behind Bars: The 7/11 Mumbai Train Blasts Case Revisited

The legal proceedings regarding the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case are under scrutiny as claims of wrongful conviction and biases in the investigation are presented. Despite being in jail for 18 years, the accused seek justice, while arguments continue concerning alleged failings in the terror case investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court is currently revisiting the contentious legal proceedings of the July 11, 2006, Mumbai train blasts case, where senior counsel has accused investigating agencies of communal bias.

The senior counsel, representing two of the accused, has urged the court to acquit the convicts, claiming they have been wrongly imprisoned for 18 years.

Amidst ongoing hearings, defense arguments include allegations of coerced confessions and flawed investigations, which have allegedly resulted in wrongful convictions, highlighting broader systemic issues in terror-related cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

