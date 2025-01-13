Olympic Comeback: Gary Hall Jr. to Receive Medal Replicas After Wildfire Loss

American former swimmer Gary Hall Jr. is on track to receive replicas of his 10 Olympic medals lost in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, announced Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Hall, who represented Team USA at the 1996, 2000, and 2004 Olympics, won a total of five gold, three silver, and two bronze medals during those games in Atlanta, Sydney, and Athens. He had to leave his medals behind when evacuating his Pacific Palisades home.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, Hall expressed his reluctance to ask for assistance while grappling with his losses. IOC President Bach emphasized solidarity with those affected in Los Angeles and pledged replicas of the lost medals to honor Hall's Olympic achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)