Make in India: A Decade of Rhetoric or Reality?

The Congress criticizes the Modi government's 'Make in India' initiative, alleging it has been reduced to rhetoric and highlighting policy failures. Leader Pawan Khera points to non-compliance in tenders, affecting domestic manufacturers and favoring foreign brands, implicating ministries in failing to implement procurement rules effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has launched a scathing critique on the Modi government's 'Make in India' initiative, labeling it as reduced to mere rhetoric. They argue that the program is a striking example of policy failure and negligence towards Indian manufacturers.

According to Congress leader Pawan Khera, government tenders are not adhering to the 'Make in India' guidelines. In a recent post on social media, Khera revealed that over the last three years, around 40% of high-value tenders have been flagged as non-compliant by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The Congress leader pointed out that significant ministries like defence and telecommunications have not updated their procurement rules, allowing foreign brands to dominate. Despite instructions to address these issues, the lack of compliance continues, highlighting a gap between policy promise and practical implementation.

