NCP Leader Bhujbal Calls for Action on Ladki Bahin Yojana Abuses

Chhagan Bhujbal of the Nationalist Congress Party urges women exploiting the Ladki Bahin Yojana for illegal benefits to withdraw, or face fines by the government. The scheme provides Rs 1,500 monthly to eligible disadvantaged women in Maharashtra. Bhujbal emphasizes fines rather than repayment for ineligible aid received.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:32 IST
Chhagan Bhujbal
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal has called on women who are unlawfully benefiting from the Ladki Bahin Yojana to withdraw from the scheme. He suggested penalties for those failing to comply.

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana offers monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to financially disadvantaged women in Maharashtra, helping over 2.43 crore beneficiaries.

Despite Bhujbal's recent exclusion from the state cabinet, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar leads efforts, while Minister Aditi Tatkare rejects claims of government plans to reassess the eligibility of beneficiaries in the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

