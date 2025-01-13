NCP Leader Bhujbal Calls for Action on Ladki Bahin Yojana Abuses

Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal has called on women who are unlawfully benefiting from the Ladki Bahin Yojana to withdraw from the scheme. He suggested penalties for those failing to comply.

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana offers monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to financially disadvantaged women in Maharashtra, helping over 2.43 crore beneficiaries.

Despite Bhujbal's recent exclusion from the state cabinet, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar leads efforts, while Minister Aditi Tatkare rejects claims of government plans to reassess the eligibility of beneficiaries in the scheme.

