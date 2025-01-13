Mysterious Murder of Village Head: Unraveling the Beed Tragedy
Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was murdered following a dispute at a windmill company. His wife claims he received threats and was scared days before the tragedy. The murder case has led to seven arrests, and efforts are underway to apprehend another suspect. Family demands justice and transparency in the investigation.
- Country:
- India
Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, a village head from Beed district, tragically lost his life after facing threats linked to a dispute at a local windmill company, according to allegations made by his wife, Ashwini Deshmukh. Santosh allegedly received threatening calls and remained fearful until his untimely death on December 9.
The ongoing investigation led to the arrest of seven individuals, with authorities continuing to search for an eighth suspect. These arrests come under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act as the community seeks answers and accountability. Calls for action against state minister Dhananjay Munde's aide, accused in a related extortion case, have amplified.
The family, frustrated with the lack of transparency, staged a protest demanding justice. Meanwhile, Dhananjay Deshmukh, the victim's brother, climbed a water tank to spotlight their grievances. Law enforcement has promised to address these concerns, assuring that a senior CID officer will discuss the progress of the investigation with the family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
