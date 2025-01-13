Left Menu

Mysterious Murder of Village Head: Unraveling the Beed Tragedy

Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was murdered following a dispute at a windmill company. His wife claims he received threats and was scared days before the tragedy. The murder case has led to seven arrests, and efforts are underway to apprehend another suspect. Family demands justice and transparency in the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:47 IST
Mysterious Murder of Village Head: Unraveling the Beed Tragedy
Sarpanch
  • Country:
  • India

Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, a village head from Beed district, tragically lost his life after facing threats linked to a dispute at a local windmill company, according to allegations made by his wife, Ashwini Deshmukh. Santosh allegedly received threatening calls and remained fearful until his untimely death on December 9.

The ongoing investigation led to the arrest of seven individuals, with authorities continuing to search for an eighth suspect. These arrests come under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act as the community seeks answers and accountability. Calls for action against state minister Dhananjay Munde's aide, accused in a related extortion case, have amplified.

The family, frustrated with the lack of transparency, staged a protest demanding justice. Meanwhile, Dhananjay Deshmukh, the victim's brother, climbed a water tank to spotlight their grievances. Law enforcement has promised to address these concerns, assuring that a senior CID officer will discuss the progress of the investigation with the family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025