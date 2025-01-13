Agra Rail Division Halts Exam Amid Paper Leak Allegations

The Agra Rail Division has annulled an examination, conducted last October, meant to fill a promotional quota for goods train guards after candidates alleged a paper leak.

Prompted by these serious allegations, the division initiated an internal inquiry indicating potential misconduct by officials, which led them to seek a detailed vigilance probe.

A senior division official emphasized adherence to the Railway Board's zero-tolerance stance on examination irregularities, which propelled the decision to cancel the examination.

