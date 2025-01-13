Left Menu

Agra Rail Division Halts Exam Amid Paper Leak Allegations

The Agra Rail Division has nullified a promotion exam following claims of a paper leak. The decision was prompted by complaints from candidates, leading to an internal inquiry and a referral to the vigilance department for investigation, underscoring a zero-tolerance policy towards exam irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:07 IST
Agra Rail Division Halts Exam Amid Paper Leak Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Agra Rail Division has annulled an examination, conducted last October, meant to fill a promotional quota for goods train guards after candidates alleged a paper leak.

Prompted by these serious allegations, the division initiated an internal inquiry indicating potential misconduct by officials, which led them to seek a detailed vigilance probe.

A senior division official emphasized adherence to the Railway Board's zero-tolerance stance on examination irregularities, which propelled the decision to cancel the examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025