Punjab Police Ensures Security for Lohri Celebrations with Statewide Operation

Punjab Police launched a statewide operation targeting bus stands to enhance security during Lohri celebrations. Directed by DGP Gaurav Yadav, the operation involved about 3,500 personnel and resulted in several arrests and the seizure of illicit substances, while ensuring minimal disruption to the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a statewide security effort, Punjab Police conducted a coordinated operation at bus stands across the region to ensure safe Lohri festivities. The exercise, commanded by Police Chief Gaurav Yadav, took place simultaneously in all districts from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla reported that district police teams, under SP supervision, were significantly strengthened. This strategic deployment aimed at averting potential threats, involved frisking commuters and checking suspicious individuals, which led to 77 arrests.

During the operation, police apprehended several suspects and uncovered illegal contraband, including 950 grams of poppy husk and 70 illicit liquor bottles. Additionally, vehicle checks resulted in 318 citations and 17 impoundments, contributing to the broader security agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

