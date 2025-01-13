Left Menu

Supreme Court to Address Farmer Leader Dallewal's Health Amid Prolonged Hunger Strike

The Supreme Court is set to hear cases regarding farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's deteriorating health, who is on an indefinite hunger strike for demands including a legal guarantee of minimum support prices (MSP) on crops. The court will also address actions against Punjab authorities for alleged non-compliance.

The Supreme Court is prepared to hear several critical matters, including the health status of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent farmer leader currently on an indefinite hunger strike. His fast aims to push for demands like a legal guarantee of minimum support prices (MSP) on crops.

A bench headed by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh will evaluate a plea for a Central government directive. This directive, originally proposed to farmers in 2021 post the repeal of farm laws, includes the contentious MSP guarantee.

Additionally, the court will examine a plea for contempt against Punjab officials for allegedly ignoring court directives regarding Dallewal's hospitalisation. The ongoing dialogue seeks to address broader farmer grievances, including stagnant yields and rising agricultural costs.

