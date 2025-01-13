Supreme Court to Address Farmer Leader Dallewal's Health Amid Prolonged Hunger Strike

The Supreme Court is prepared to hear several critical matters, including the health status of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent farmer leader currently on an indefinite hunger strike. His fast aims to push for demands like a legal guarantee of minimum support prices (MSP) on crops.

A bench headed by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh will evaluate a plea for a Central government directive. This directive, originally proposed to farmers in 2021 post the repeal of farm laws, includes the contentious MSP guarantee.

Additionally, the court will examine a plea for contempt against Punjab officials for allegedly ignoring court directives regarding Dallewal's hospitalisation. The ongoing dialogue seeks to address broader farmer grievances, including stagnant yields and rising agricultural costs.

