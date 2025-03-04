Punjab Government Tightens Grip on Protesting Revenue Officers

The Punjab government has issued a stern warning to protesting revenue officers, demanding they return to their posts or face suspension. This move follows the officers' decision to suspend property registration work until March 7, in protest against vigilance bureau actions against some officials in Ludhiana involved in a fraudulent land deal.

The striking officers argue that the bureau's actions have created an 'atmosphere of fear'. On Monday, they went on mass casual leave, causing significant disruptions in property registration processes and inconveniencing the public. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the officers for their actions, asserting a zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

Mann emphasized that the government would not be blackmailed and has authorized other officers to handle property registrations. The administration has also warned of disciplinary actions, including possible suspensions, for those refusing to comply, with the possibility of appointing new officers discussed in an upcoming Cabinet meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)