SKM Denounces Punjab Government's Crackdown on Farmer Leaders

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) criticized the Punjab government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for the detention and house arrest of several farmer leaders in early morning raids by state police. This action came a day before farmers planned to protest in Chandigarh.

The SKM expressed frustration over a recent meeting with Mann, who allegedly failed to address the farmers' concerns and instead asked for the protest to be called off. Despite explanations from SKM leaders about the protest's importance for farmers' rights, the chief minister reportedly left the meeting after becoming provoked.

Condemning the police raids, the SKM called for a week-long protest in Chandigarh and urged widespread village campaigns. They demanded the release of detained leaders, including Balbir Singh Rajewal, and accused the government of suppressing democratic rights while failing to support the farmers' demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)