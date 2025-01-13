Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: A Murder, Extortion, and Governance Crisis

In a pointed critique, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad castigated the Maharashtra government on Monday for its probe into the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Awhad expressed concerns that people are afraid to report against Walmik Karad, alleging his connection to the extortion racket tied to Deshmukh's killing.

Deshmukh was kidnapped, tortured, and killed on December 9 for opposing an extortion attempt on an energy firm managing a windmill project in Beed district. The police have registered both murder and extortion cases, arresting seven people in the murder investigation and three in the extortion case.

A close ally of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, Karad remains central to the extortion allegations. Awhad urged the state to clarify Karad's non-involvement if true. He criticized the government for keeping the public in the dark and suspected political motives behind the investigation lapses.

