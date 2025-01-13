Energy Warfare: Russia Accuses Ukraine of Drone Attack on TurkStream

Russia announced on Monday that it intercepted nine Ukrainian drones attempting to target the TurkStream gas pipeline, which facilitates the flow of Russian gas to Turkey and Europe. The Russian defense ministry labeled the incident as an 'act of energy terrorism.'

The intended target was a compressor station in southern Russia's Krasnodar region. Despite operational impacts, the facility continues to function without casualties. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the alleged attack with his Turkish counterparts, amid concerns over energy security.

This incident adds to a series of disputes involving explosive acts linked to the Nord Stream pipeline. With Ukraine previously denying involvement in similar acts, the ongoing conflict further complicates energy transmission routes to Europe.

