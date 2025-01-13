Energy Warfare: Russia Accuses Ukraine of Drone Attack on TurkStream
Russia claims it thwarted an attack by Ukrainian drones on the TurkStream gas pipeline, labeling it an act of 'energy terrorism.' The attack targeted infrastructure in southern Russia, but operations remain unaffected. Discussions between Russian and Turkish officials addressed the incident, which Ukraine has not commented on.
Russia announced on Monday that it intercepted nine Ukrainian drones attempting to target the TurkStream gas pipeline, which facilitates the flow of Russian gas to Turkey and Europe. The Russian defense ministry labeled the incident as an 'act of energy terrorism.'
The intended target was a compressor station in southern Russia's Krasnodar region. Despite operational impacts, the facility continues to function without casualties. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the alleged attack with his Turkish counterparts, amid concerns over energy security.
This incident adds to a series of disputes involving explosive acts linked to the Nord Stream pipeline. With Ukraine previously denying involvement in similar acts, the ongoing conflict further complicates energy transmission routes to Europe.
