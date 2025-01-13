President Launches Key OMFED Dairy Development Initiatives, Highlights Livestock's Role in Rural Economy

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, virtually inaugurated and launched several significant initiatives under the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation (OMFED), including Cow Induction, Giftmilk, and Market Support Programs. The initiatives, spearheaded by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), aim to bolster rural livelihoods and enhance dairy development in Odisha.

Speaking at the virtual ceremony from Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu underscored the vital role of livestock in strengthening rural economies and household incomes. She highlighted India's rich diversity of livestock breeds, emphasizing their critical contribution to the nation's agricultural heritage.

The President commended ongoing governmental measures, such as breed development and genetic upgradation programs, aimed at supporting livestock farmers and improving the productivity of livestock across the country.

Achievements in Dairy Production

India’s extraordinary progress in milk and dairy product output was celebrated during the event. Over the past decade, the productivity of milch cattle has seen remarkable growth. President Murmu attributed these advancements to a nationwide commitment to excellence in animal husbandry, further supported by initiatives like the National Gokul Mission, which focuses on breed improvement and animal health.

She remarked, “While the achievements in milk and milk products are commendable, there is still significant scope for improvement, particularly in the area of animal health. Enhancing both the number and health of livestock can improve the quality of food and other animal-derived products, including milk.”

OMFED's Dairy Development Initiatives

The initiatives launched under OMFED include:

Cow Induction Program: Aimed at improving livestock numbers and genetic diversity in Odisha. Giftmilk Initiative: Designed to provide free milk to children in schools, promoting nutrition and health. Market Support Program: Focused on ensuring fair pricing and robust market linkages for dairy farmers, empowering them economically.

These programs collectively aim to enhance milk production, improve the welfare of dairy farmers, and contribute to rural economic resilience in Odisha.

A Vision for a Healthy India

President Murmu highlighted the significance of ensuring both quantity and quality in livestock production, stressing the positive impact on food security and national health. “By replicating such efforts across India, we can make substantial strides toward building a healthier, more self-reliant nation,” she said.

The launch of these NDDB-backed initiatives represents a step forward in addressing key challenges in dairy production and livestock management. The President’s remarks reaffirm the government's commitment to supporting the rural economy through innovative programs and policy measures, paving the way for a robust and inclusive dairy sector in India.