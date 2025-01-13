Sikh MPs Demand Inquiry into UK's Role in Operation Blue Star

British Sikh Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi has reiterated his demand for an independent inquiry into the UK's role in Operation Blue Star, during a recent House of Commons session.

He urged the newly elected Labour government to investigate the extent of Margaret Thatcher's administration's involvement in the 1984 operation, highlighting the Sikh community's unresolved concerns. Lucy Powell, the Leader of the Commons, acknowledged the issue's importance to UK Sikhs.

Past Conservative governments have been accused of downplaying the Thatcher government's advisory assistance to India prior to the military action. Dhesi emphasized the need for truth and transparency, calling for the Labour government to fulfill its promise of an independent inquiry.

