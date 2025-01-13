Left Menu

Church Proximity Abduction Shock

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly abducted by youths near a church in Devilal colony. A police complaint led to an FIR, with authorities questioning suspects. The boy's father received a call about the abduction. Police are actively pursuing leads to safely rescue the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:31 IST
Church Proximity Abduction Shock
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy has reportedly been abducted by a group of youths near a local church, local law enforcement revealed on Monday.

The incident allegedly occurred on Sunday evening, and authorities are currently trying to locate the class 11 student thought to have been kidnapped.

The boy's father reportedly received a call late Sunday night from someone claiming to be a friend of his son, stating that the boy had been taken by several youths around 7:30 pm near a church in Devilal colony. After this call, attempts to reach the son were unsuccessful, added the father in the filed complaint.

The police registered an FIR at the Sector 9A police station based on the father's report, officials confirmed on Monday.

"We are interrogating certain suspects in the case and prioritizing the rescue of the victim. Clues regarding both the victim and suspects are being pursued as part of the ongoing investigation," said Sub-Inspector Zora Singh, leading the inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025