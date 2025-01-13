Church Proximity Abduction Shock

A 17-year-old boy has reportedly been abducted by a group of youths near a local church, local law enforcement revealed on Monday.

The incident allegedly occurred on Sunday evening, and authorities are currently trying to locate the class 11 student thought to have been kidnapped.

The boy's father reportedly received a call late Sunday night from someone claiming to be a friend of his son, stating that the boy had been taken by several youths around 7:30 pm near a church in Devilal colony. After this call, attempts to reach the son were unsuccessful, added the father in the filed complaint.

The police registered an FIR at the Sector 9A police station based on the father's report, officials confirmed on Monday.

"We are interrogating certain suspects in the case and prioritizing the rescue of the victim. Clues regarding both the victim and suspects are being pursued as part of the ongoing investigation," said Sub-Inspector Zora Singh, leading the inquiry.

