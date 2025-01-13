Left Menu

High Winds Return: Los Angeles Firefighting Efforts Under Renewed Threat

Dangerously high winds are expected to challenge efforts to contain wildfires in Los Angeles. These fires have destroyed neighborhoods and killed at least two dozen people. Officials are pre-positioning crews and seeking help from various regions to manage the fires, which have already caused significant economic loss.

Updated: 13-01-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:54 IST
High winds are returning to Los Angeles, posing a significant threat to firefighting efforts against the massive wildfires that have devastated the region. The deadly fires have destroyed entire neighborhoods and claimed at least 24 lives, with more than 150,000 residents forced to evacuate.

With winds forecasted to reach up to 70 miles per hour, the Los Angeles City Fire Chief, Kristin Crowley, emphasized the continued danger and urged residents to remain vigilant. Fire crews, supported by thousands of additional personnel, are strategically positioned to tackle the largest blazes on both sides of the city.

The situation remains critical as firefighting teams struggle to contain the Palisades and Eaton fires. Meanwhile, state and federal authorities work together, bolstering efforts with resources from multiple states, Canada, and Mexico, while encouraging eligible residents to apply for federal aid.

