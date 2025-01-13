Strengthening Ties: Sri Lankan President Visits China for Bilateral Talks

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Monday embarked on a significant four-day visit to China, his second international trip since taking office. This visit is set to enhance Sri Lanka-China bilateral relations.

The President will engage in crucial discussions with China's President Xi Jinping and other key officials to explore areas for strategic cooperation, particularly in agriculture, tourism, education, and technology. Both countries aim to fortify their longstanding ties.

Several critical issues will be addressed, including Sri Lanka's debt to China and expansion of the Belt and Road Initiative. The visit is expected to result in the signing of MoUs to advance shared goals, such as completing the stalled central expressway and digitising state TV channels.

