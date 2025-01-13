Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Sri Lankan President Visits China for Bilateral Talks

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is visiting China for four days to reinforce bilateral ties, starting January 14. Discussions will include debt commitments, the Belt and Road Initiative, and cooperation in agriculture, tourism, education, and technology. The talks will also address infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:55 IST
Strengthening Ties: Sri Lankan President Visits China for Bilateral Talks
visit
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Monday embarked on a significant four-day visit to China, his second international trip since taking office. This visit is set to enhance Sri Lanka-China bilateral relations.

The President will engage in crucial discussions with China's President Xi Jinping and other key officials to explore areas for strategic cooperation, particularly in agriculture, tourism, education, and technology. Both countries aim to fortify their longstanding ties.

Several critical issues will be addressed, including Sri Lanka's debt to China and expansion of the Belt and Road Initiative. The visit is expected to result in the signing of MoUs to advance shared goals, such as completing the stalled central expressway and digitising state TV channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025