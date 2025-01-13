Left Menu

Judge Clears Path for Release of 2020 Election Interference Report

A federal judge has permitted the Justice Department to release special counsel Jack Smith's report on Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case. This development is part of ongoing legal proceedings over the report, previously blocked by Judge Aileen Cannon, who will decide on further releases regarding classified documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:12 IST
A federal judge ruled on Monday that the Justice Department could proceed with releasing special counsel Jack Smith's investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed by Trump, had initially blocked the department's efforts but has now cleared the report's release in ongoing legal disputes. This ruling is crucial in the tussle over the special counsel's findings, initially halted by the department in November.

Judge Cannon scheduled a hearing for Friday to determine if the department can release documents related to Trump's classified documents case to lawmakers. The Justice Department maintains that public disclosure of this information will remain halted while criminal proceedings against Trump's co-defendants are underway.

