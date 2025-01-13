Judge Clears Path for Release of 2020 Election Interference Report

A federal judge ruled on Monday that the Justice Department could proceed with releasing special counsel Jack Smith's investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed by Trump, had initially blocked the department's efforts but has now cleared the report's release in ongoing legal disputes. This ruling is crucial in the tussle over the special counsel's findings, initially halted by the department in November.

Judge Cannon scheduled a hearing for Friday to determine if the department can release documents related to Trump's classified documents case to lawmakers. The Justice Department maintains that public disclosure of this information will remain halted while criminal proceedings against Trump's co-defendants are underway.

