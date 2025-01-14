Chinese Fishing Vessel Freed from Somali Pirates

A Chinese fishing vessel, allegedly hijacked last month within Somalia's waters, particularly in the semi-autonomous Puntland region, has been successfully liberated. This update comes from the European Union's anti-piracy naval force, which reported the development on Monday.

A statement from the EU force highlighted that, according to the Chinese embassy in Somalia, all crew members aboard the vessel are unharmed. This information underscores the effective coordination between international forces and local entities to ensure the safety of maritime activities prevalent in these piracy-prone waters.

The Chinese fishing vessel is currently en route to safer waters. This incident draws attention to ongoing piracy threats in the region and underlines the importance of continued vigilance and international cooperation in maritime security.

