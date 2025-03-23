Tragic Family Plot Unveiled: Haripal Singh's Deadly Conspiracy in Bahadurgarh

A tragic explosion in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, has been revealed as a chilling murder plot orchestrated by Haripal Singh, local police confirmed. Singh is accused of killing his wife and three children before setting their home ablaze in a staged accident. Officers discovered his injured body at the scene and promptly arrested him.

The investigation, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Mayank Mishra, found that Singh's initial act involved drugging his family with sleeping pills. He later strangled them and used a sharp weapon before setting their bodies on fire. This gruesome scene was uncovered after firefighters doused the blaze in Sector 9, where the explosion was first mistaken for an air conditioner malfunction.

Evidence, including a suicide note, pointed to deep family tensions. Singh accused his sister and brother-in-law of property fraud, leading him to hatch this fatal plan. Authorities found the note detailing his intent to end his and his family's lives, revealing desperation and a tragic escape from alleged personal grievances.

