Delhi High Court Judge's Cash Controversy Sparks Parliamentary Deliberation

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar is convening a meeting to discuss observations made after cash was allegedly found at the residence of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma. Scheduled for Monday, the meeting will include discussions with Leader of the House JP Nadda and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

The focus of the meeting is to address constitutional and legislative issues highlighted by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who on March 21 raised concerns over the alleged cash recovery. Jagdeep Dhankhar has expressed the need for a structured discussion involving both the Leader of the House and Leader of Opposition.

Amid calls for judicial accountability, a deeper probe into the incident is sought following a fire at the judge's residence that led to the cash discovery. A committee has been formed to investigate, while Justice Varma denies allegations, considering them an attempt to defame him. The situation continues to evolve as Parliament demands clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)