FBI and DHS Warn of Potential Copycat Vehicle Ramming Attacks
The FBI and DHS have issued a warning about potential vehicle ramming attacks inspired by a New Year's Day incident in New Orleans that killed 14 people. As President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration approaches, there is concern about possible copycat or retaliatory attacks from violent extremists.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have issued a warning regarding potential public safety threats. Violent extremists may attempt to replicate the devastating New Year's Day attack in New Orleans, resulting in 14 fatalities.
The caution comes as the nation gears up for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. Authorities highlight the tactic of vehicle ramming that continues to attract extremist attackers.
The New Orleans incident involved a U.S. Army veteran who drove a rented pickup truck into a crowd, resulting in multiple injuries and fatalities. Linking this act to terrorist ideologies, the FBI and DHS emphasize vigilance and prompt reporting of suspicious activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mysterious Cybertruck Explosion Investigated for Links to New Orleans Attack
New Orleans Attack Shatters New Year's Eve Celebrations
Tesla Cybertruck Explosion: Musk Suggests Terrorism Link to New Orleans Attack
FBI doesn't believe New Orleans attacker was 'solely responsible,' asks public's help in tracking down associates, reports AP.
Tragedy Strikes: British Royal Connection in New Orleans Attack