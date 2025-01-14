Left Menu

FBI and DHS Warn of Potential Copycat Vehicle Ramming Attacks

The FBI and DHS have issued a warning about potential vehicle ramming attacks inspired by a New Year's Day incident in New Orleans that killed 14 people. As President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration approaches, there is concern about possible copycat or retaliatory attacks from violent extremists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 03:20 IST
FBI and DHS Warn of Potential Copycat Vehicle Ramming Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have issued a warning regarding potential public safety threats. Violent extremists may attempt to replicate the devastating New Year's Day attack in New Orleans, resulting in 14 fatalities.

The caution comes as the nation gears up for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. Authorities highlight the tactic of vehicle ramming that continues to attract extremist attackers.

The New Orleans incident involved a U.S. Army veteran who drove a rented pickup truck into a crowd, resulting in multiple injuries and fatalities. Linking this act to terrorist ideologies, the FBI and DHS emphasize vigilance and prompt reporting of suspicious activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025