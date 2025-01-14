FBI and DHS Warn of Potential Copycat Vehicle Ramming Attacks

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have issued a warning regarding potential public safety threats. Violent extremists may attempt to replicate the devastating New Year's Day attack in New Orleans, resulting in 14 fatalities.

The caution comes as the nation gears up for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. Authorities highlight the tactic of vehicle ramming that continues to attract extremist attackers.

The New Orleans incident involved a U.S. Army veteran who drove a rented pickup truck into a crowd, resulting in multiple injuries and fatalities. Linking this act to terrorist ideologies, the FBI and DHS emphasize vigilance and prompt reporting of suspicious activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)