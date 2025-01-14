UN Experts Demand Immediate End to Al Jazeera Ban by Palestinian Authority

Updated: 14-01-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 13:04 IST

Independent human rights experts have urged the Palestinian Authority to immediately lift its ban on Al Jazeera, emphasizing the critical need for free and independent journalism in the occupied Palestinian Territory. The experts highlighted the decision as a serious infringement on freedom of expression and the right to information.

"Severe Restriction on Freedom of Expression"

"We are deeply alarmed by this attack on freedom of expression by the Palestinian Authority," the experts stated. "The shutdown of a prominent international media outlet is a disproportionate and unnecessary restriction that obstructs the right to information for Palestinian, regional, and global audiences."

On January 1, 2025, the Palestinian Attorney-General ordered the suspension of Al Jazeera’s broadcasts and operations in the occupied territories. The order, based on allegations of “inciting content, misinformation, sedition, and interference in Palestinian internal affairs,” prohibits the outlet’s activities, including the work of affiliate journalists, employees, and crews.

The move came after a recommendation from the Tripartite Committee—a specialized ministerial body overseeing media licensing—based on a letter from the Palestinian Minister of Culture.

Court Orders Widen Ban on Al Jazeera’s Digital Platforms

On January 5, the Magistrate Court of Ramallah extended the restrictions by ordering a four-month closure of several Al Jazeera websites, including aljazeera.net, aljazeera.net/live, aljazeera360.com, and global.ajplus.net. The court justified its decision by citing concerns over “national security” and accusations of incitement to criminal activity.

The decision follows critical reporting by Al Jazeera on violent crackdowns by Palestinian security forces in December 2024, including operations in the Jenin Refugee Camp and the occupied West Bank. At least eight Palestinians, including a young female journalist, were killed during these events.

A Pattern of Silencing Critical Voices

Human rights experts have raised concerns that the ban is intended to stifle international scrutiny and suppress uncomfortable criticism of human rights violations. "The decision to ban Al Jazeera on vague and unsubstantiated allegations suggests that the real objective is to silence dissent and shield actions from international accountability," they said.

The experts warned that restricting media freedom could lead to unchecked human rights abuses and create an environment where impunity thrives.

Calls for Transparency and Accountability

"Free and independent media, including the presence of international outlets, is essential to ensure transparency and accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied Palestinian Territory," the experts stressed.

The Palestinian Authority’s decision mirrors actions taken by the Israeli government, which banned Al Jazeera in Israel and the Occupied Territories, shut down its office in Ramallah, and blocked media access to Gaza last year.

Global Appeal for Media Freedom

The experts called on the Palestinian Authority to respect its international obligations, uphold media freedom, and immediately lift the ban on Al Jazeera. They emphasized the critical role of journalism in documenting potential human rights abuses and violations of international law.

"Without independent reporting, the world risks losing sight of ongoing violations, paving the way for impunity to thrive," they concluded.

The experts reiterated their broader concerns over the treatment of journalists and freedom of expression in both Palestinian and Israeli jurisdictions, urging both governments to protect press freedom and ensure the safety of media personnel.