Tensions Escalate in Beed: Protests Erupt Amid Murder and Quota Agitations
Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Maharashtra's Beed district as protests continue over a sarpanch's murder and quota agitations by Maratha and OBC activists. The gathering of five or more people without permission is banned. The sarpanch's murder is linked to an extortion bid on a windmill project.
In a significant enforcement action, authorities in Maharashtra's Beed district have imposed prohibitory orders to curb ongoing protests over the murder of a local sarpanch and quota agitations by Maratha and OBC activists. Effective until January 28, these restrictions ban assemblies of five or more individuals without official permission and prohibit carrying weapons in public.
The district witnessed heightened tensions following the abduction and murder of Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village, on December 9. Investigations revealed his attempt to hinder an extortion scheme involving an energy firm's windmill project. Consequently, police have arrested seven suspects in the murder case and detained another in a related extortion incident.
Amidst the unrest, leaders from both ruling and opposition parties demonstrate in Beed for justice, while neighboring Jalna awaits activist Manoj Jarange's indefinite fast starting January 25 to demand Maratha community reservations. With OBC activists opposing any disruption to their quota, Beed's situation risks escalating into a broader law and order challenge.
