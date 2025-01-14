Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Beed: Protests Erupt Amid Murder and Quota Agitations

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Maharashtra's Beed district as protests continue over a sarpanch's murder and quota agitations by Maratha and OBC activists. The gathering of five or more people without permission is banned. The sarpanch's murder is linked to an extortion bid on a windmill project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 14-01-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 11:40 IST
Tensions Escalate in Beed: Protests Erupt Amid Murder and Quota Agitations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant enforcement action, authorities in Maharashtra's Beed district have imposed prohibitory orders to curb ongoing protests over the murder of a local sarpanch and quota agitations by Maratha and OBC activists. Effective until January 28, these restrictions ban assemblies of five or more individuals without official permission and prohibit carrying weapons in public.

The district witnessed heightened tensions following the abduction and murder of Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village, on December 9. Investigations revealed his attempt to hinder an extortion scheme involving an energy firm's windmill project. Consequently, police have arrested seven suspects in the murder case and detained another in a related extortion incident.

Amidst the unrest, leaders from both ruling and opposition parties demonstrate in Beed for justice, while neighboring Jalna awaits activist Manoj Jarange's indefinite fast starting January 25 to demand Maratha community reservations. With OBC activists opposing any disruption to their quota, Beed's situation risks escalating into a broader law and order challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025