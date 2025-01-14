Justice Prevailed: Jack Smith's Stand for Democracy

Special counsel Jack Smith emphasized his team's dedication to upholding the rule of law during the investigation into Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. In a high-stakes report released on Tuesday, Smith fully supports the charges leveled against Trump.

The report, released just before Trump's anticipated White House return on January 20, sheds light on his unsuccessful attempt to retain power in 2020. As Trump's victory precludes prosecution, this document potentially marks the Justice Department's final account of a pivotal moment threatening America's democratic traditions.

After a judge denied halting the report's release, Congress received the document early Tuesday. It presents Smith's detailed investigation assessment and his rebuttal to accusations of political bias from Trump and his supporters.

