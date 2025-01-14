Left Menu

BJP Demands Fair Investigation in Alleged Cow Attack Case

The BJP has accused police of falsely implicating Sheikh Nasru in a cow attack case in Chamarajapet. Allegations arose after cows were injured, escalating into a communal issue. Party leaders, stressed on a fair investigation, questioning the involvement of a mentally unstable man. State authorities promise unbiased inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-01-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday publicly accused the police of wrongfully framing Sheikh Nasru, an allegedly 'innocent person,' in a cow attack case in Chamarajapet, insisting on an impartial investigation.

Sheikh Nasru, a 30-year-old from Bihar, was arrested for allegedly damaging the udders of three cows, leading to a communal uproar. The BJP threatened to mark 'Black Sankranti' if the true offenders were not captured before the festival. Key figures stressed the necessity of identifying the genuine culprits.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and Opposition Leader R Ashoka voiced doubts over the arrest, questioning how a supposedly mentally unstable employee was functional at work for ten years. Accusations tied the incident to recent declarations of the veterinary hospital's Waqf property status, linked to Karna's opposition, the cattle owner.

BJP leaders celebrated 'Sankranti' with prayer gestures at the attack's site, as state Home Minister G Parameshwara assured reporters of an unbiased police investigation process, indicating that all involved parties would be pursued if implicated further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

